Gopika sets sights on Ironman title

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For many, taking part in sports might just be a hobby. But for 22-year-old Gopika Nandu, a tri-athlete who is a cyclist, swimmer and runner, it is a ticket to the Ironman Copenhagen Denmark Triathlon which is set to take place in 2019. The event is being organised by the World Triathlon Corporation.

Gopika already owns the title of being the youngest woman super randonneur (SR) in the state after she completed four long distance events covering 200 km, 300 km, 400 km and 600 km known as brevets at a randonneuring season, an international long-distance cycling sport.

Since most of these events extend to multiple days of nearly continuous pedalling, the sport is a challenge and is a test of the endurance, time and management skills of the rider. There are allowances for bad weather, mechanical breakdowns or health issues of the rider.

Gopika was always into active sports. “I was an athlete from my school days and used to participate in district-level athletic meets. In 2013, I joined the Trivandrum Runners Club and completed several marathons over the past few years.”

In 2017, she took up cycling. She joined the Trivandrum Bikers Club and started participating in Brevets. In the same year, she completed her first 200kms brevet (Thiruvanthapuram – Karunagappally- Thiruvananthapuram).

However, after being employed in the IT sector, Gopika says she was not able to constantly pursue her dream. Nevertheless, in 2018, she completed her first brevet of the year covering a distance of 200 km (Thiruvanthapuram – Karunagappally- Thiruvananthapuram). She later went on to complete a 300 km Brevet (Thiruvanthapuram- Alappuzha -Thiruvanthapuram) and also finished a 400 km brevet (Kochi-Thrissur-Kochi- Neendakara-Kochi)and 600 km brevet from Kochi-Pothundy- Kochi- Attingal-Kochi.

“ Initially I was little scared to participate in these events but I was determined to complete it. It mainly depends on how you plan your time and follow your diet,” said Gopika.

Gopika says cycling was never an 'accident' but rather a dream come true. It was to prepare herself for one of her life goals, competing in the Ironman event- completing a 4 km swim, 190 km bicycle ride and a 42 km run. “This type of event requires rigorous training and commitment and I have already started training myself with an aim to participate in the Ironman event in 2019.” Gopika draws inspiration from Solonie Pathania from Pune, who is the third lady Ironman from India and is all set to participate in the Ironman Copenhagen, Denmark in August 2019.