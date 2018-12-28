Leafing through women’s movements

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Women in Renaissance movement, an exhibition organised by the Kerala State Literacy Mission, has put a unique display of pages from ‘Navodhanathile Sthree Munnettangal’, a book by P S Sreekala, director of KSLMA. The exhibition aims to shed light on the discrimination faced by women from the 19th century, the enlightenment and reformation women underwent which led to protests.

Tracing back the roots of barbarous social norms, artist EV Anil has made sure his pictorial representations have a positive vibe to it. “The pencil drawings have a positive reverence towards the efforts women have put in to empower themselves. Usually, we see pictures representing anger, hatred and aggression. Breast tax protest, for example, has been represented by women covering their breasts whilst pointing their fingers to society. The idea was to portray freedom instead of repeating the expressions of detestation, which was appreciable,” said Nithyan M P, a spectator.

He added the idea of reformation and rebirth of women was portrayed along with the potential to resist and the power to fight against social evils.According to the artist, pictures depict real woman than giving importance to the so-called beauty standards. “These pictures are easily relatable and realistic and showcase power and dignity. While women fight for their right to freedom, it is important to look back at the history of gender indifferences and struggle they underwent till date,” said Anil.

The exhibition has covered major protests and events marked in the late ‘80s. The first hartal led by Ayyankali in 1913 demanding school education for the backward classes, lives of ‘Namboothiri’ widows- influenced by the play ‘Adukkalayil Ninnu Arangilekk’, written by VT Bhattathiripad, ‘Kallumala Samaram’, a social revolution by the Pulayar community in 1915, Vaikom Satyagraha, ‘Tholvirak Samaram’ and ‘Kandakka Karshaka Samaram’ are featured.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Minister of Social Justice of Kerala KK Shailaja on Thursday. The minister stressed on the need to react against social evils.“No belief is said to be or proved to be wrong. But it is important to understand the difference between beliefs and progressive ideas. People should also improve their scientific awareness along with beliefs,” said the minister.