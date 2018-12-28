Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Leafing through women’s movements

Tracing back the roots of barbarous social norms, artist EV Anil has made sure his pictorial representations have a positive vibe to it.

Published: 28th December 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

The exhibition’Women in Renaissance movement’  Nandakumar H V

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Women in Renaissance movement, an exhibition organised by the Kerala State Literacy Mission, has put a unique display of pages from ‘Navodhanathile Sthree Munnettangal’, a book by P S Sreekala, director of KSLMA. The exhibition aims to shed light on the discrimination faced by women from the 19th century, the enlightenment and reformation women underwent which led to protests.

Tracing back the roots of barbarous social norms, artist EV Anil has made sure his pictorial representations have a positive vibe to it. “The pencil drawings have a positive reverence towards the efforts women have put in to empower themselves. Usually, we see pictures representing anger, hatred and aggression. Breast tax protest, for example, has been represented by women covering their breasts whilst pointing their fingers to society. The idea was to portray freedom instead of repeating the expressions of detestation, which was appreciable,” said Nithyan M P, a spectator.

He added the idea of reformation and rebirth of women was portrayed along with the potential to resist and the power to fight against social evils.According to the artist, pictures depict real woman than giving importance to the so-called beauty standards. “These pictures are easily relatable and realistic and showcase power and dignity. While women fight for their right to freedom, it is important to look back at the history of gender indifferences and struggle they underwent till date,” said Anil.

The exhibition has covered major protests and events marked in the late ‘80s. The first hartal led by Ayyankali in 1913 demanding school education for the backward classes, lives of ‘Namboothiri’ widows- influenced by the play ‘Adukkalayil Ninnu Arangilekk’, written by VT Bhattathiripad, ‘Kallumala Samaram’, a social revolution by the Pulayar community in 1915, Vaikom Satyagraha, ‘Tholvirak Samaram’ and ‘Kandakka Karshaka Samaram’ are featured.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Minister of Social Justice of Kerala KK Shailaja on Thursday. The minister stressed on the need to react against social evils.“No belief is said to be or proved to be wrong. But it is important to understand the difference between beliefs and progressive ideas. People should also improve their scientific awareness along with beliefs,” said the minister.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp