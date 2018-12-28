‘Mukundan’s works show compassion towards womanhood’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The works of M Mukundan always bore compassion towards Indian womanhood that is forced to endure abuses, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Delivering the 2018 Ezhuthachan Puraskaram to Mukundan here, Pinarayi said the Mayyazhi writer was in line with the great Ezhuthachan when it comes to raising voice for the upliftment of women.

Pinarayi said the works of Mukundan portrayed the lives of faceless humans. Through his works he also copied the pulse of Delhi’s societal life.“Hunger pangs was one of the highlighted facets in his stories. He still writes for the common man,” said Pinarayi.

Noting that the complete oeuvre of Mukundan was overarching and vast, Pinarayi said his writing was swayed by the life he had spent in Puducherry and Delhi. “Though he is being termed Mayyazhi’s writer, he is one of the noblest writer in Malayalam,” he added.

Culture Minister A K Balan, Kerala Sahitya Akademy president Vaisakhan, Chief Secretary Tom Jose, Cultural Department secretary Rani George and Kerala Sahitya Akademy secretary K P Mohanan delivered talks.