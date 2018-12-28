Nat’l Systems meet calls for synergy among engineers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Space research and atomic energy are the only notable areas of R&D by public funded organisations in the country, said G Vijayaraghavan, former Planning Board member. He was speaking after inaugurating the National Systems Conference on “Advanced Systems Engineering concepts for National Development - ASEND” in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Highlighting the systems engineering concepts followed by ISRO in enabling flawless launches and sharing his experience at the spaceport during the GSLV F11 launch on December 19, he said the team should impart knowledge to companies and professionals in other sectors in achieving zero defect targets which enables success for all its missions.

National Systems Conference (NSC) is an annual event of the Systems Society of India (SSI) devoted to strengthening the systems movement and its applications.With the increasing prevalence of complex systems in modern society, and the essential role of systems engineering in the development of systems, it is extremely important to bring the synergy among the system engineers in the country and provide a platform for exchanging ideas in the latest trends/approaches in system engineering approach.

NSC provides a forum for sharing knowledge and disseminating research findings. It also aims to promote the study and research in systems theory and application.