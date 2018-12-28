Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Nat’l Systems meet calls for synergy among engineers

National Systems Conference (NSC) is an annual event of the Systems Society of India (SSI) devoted to strengthening the systems movement and its applications.

Published: 28th December 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

B N Suresh, Chancellor, IIST, releasing the souvenir in connection with the ‘ASEND’ 42nd national systems conference 2018 in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Space research and atomic energy are the only notable areas of R&D by public funded organisations in the country, said G Vijayaraghavan, former Planning Board member. He was speaking after inaugurating the National Systems Conference on “Advanced Systems Engineering concepts for National Development - ASEND” in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Highlighting the systems engineering concepts followed by ISRO in enabling flawless launches and sharing his experience at the spaceport during the GSLV F11 launch on December 19, he said the team should impart knowledge to companies and professionals in other sectors in achieving zero defect targets which enables success for all its missions.

National Systems Conference (NSC) is an annual event of the Systems Society of India (SSI) devoted to strengthening the systems movement and its applications.With the increasing prevalence of complex systems in modern society, and the essential role of systems engineering in the development of systems, it is extremely important to bring the synergy among the system engineers in the country and provide a platform for exchanging ideas in the latest trends/approaches in system engineering approach.

NSC provides a forum for sharing knowledge and disseminating research findings. It also aims to promote the study and research in systems theory and application.Dr V Narayanan, director, LPSC presided over the function. The souvenir was released by B N Suresh, chancellor of IIST. M N Nampothiripad welcomed the gathering and A E Perumal proposed the vote of thanks. The keynote address was delivered by B N Suresh and the Prof UR Rao Memorial Lecture was delivered by P S Goel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp