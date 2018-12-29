Chemistry residential camp begins at IISER

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to help students develop interest in learning chemistry at the school level, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram centre began a three-day residential camp called ‘ Salters’ Chemistry camps’.

The camp is being organised jointly by the Royal Society of Chemistry India, Salter’s Institute UK and IISER. The camp activities are conducted in the state’s official language Malayalam.

As many as 72 Class IX students belonging to various schools here are participating in the camp.

According to the IISER office-bearers, the camp will infuse fun in learning chemistry and motivate students to develop both awareness and long-term interest in chemical sciences.

This is the first chemistry camp being conducted at the IISER, Thiruvananthapuram. The Salters’ Chemistry Camps India have been funded by Yusuf Hamid, philanthropist and pharmaceutical industry pioneer.

Yusuf said, “We need to encourage and motivate the best students to achieve the knowledge and skills they need to go on to study chemistry at the university level and eventually make substantial contribution to India’s success.” The camp is part of the Inspirational Chemistry Programme held in collaboration with the Royal Society of Chemistry. The free camp is meant only for students from select government-aided/less advantaged schools.

The main features of the camp are chemistry practicals in IISER labs, interaction with teachers, exciting chemistry demonstrations, staying at IISER T’Puram for the entire duration of the camp, the chance to meet like-minded students and interaction in both the local language and English.