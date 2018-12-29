Council witnesses heated debate over Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Corporation council meet on Friday witnessed a heated debate between the ruling and the Opposition councillors on the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) issue under which the Corporation has decided to cut down the selection of beneficiaries from each ward. The BJP and the UDF members raised the PMAY issue when the agenda in which the Basic Services to the Urban Poor (BSUP) beneficiaries names were excluded from the list. Under the BSUP, the civic body will allot flats in the Karimadom colony.

Mayor V K Prasanth said due to the lack of fund allotted for the project the number of new beneficiaries under the PMAY housing scheme has been reduced to 10 in each ward. BJP leader M R Gopan said those who have not been listed in the DPR should be given some more time to add the 10 new selected beneficiaries. The UDF members also supported his statement. The coastal residents must be given priority in the list, said Beemapally Rasheed, UDF councillor.

“It seems like only the ruling party beneficiaries are getting all the benefits and other ward councillors beneficiaries are being sidelined, he added. BJP councillor Girikumar said of about 7,000 selected beneficiaries only 5,000 beneficiaries have signed the agreement with the Corporation and the remaining 2,000 are still left out. So the Mayor should extend the time limit so other beneficiaries get into the list or else new people get added to it.

The mayor said the demand will be considered. At present five DPRs have been prepared under the PMAY scheme and this is the sixth DPR. As many as 1,387 beneficiaries got into the first list, 1,862 in the second phase, 1,779 in the third phase, 2,151 for the fourth phase and 588 for the fifth phase. And now only 1,000 people will be listed under the scheme. The list also includes 645 people who are selected under the LIFE mission, he added. The mayor also said the coastal residents could be considered under special category.