Forest, Tourism Depts hold workshop to boost eco-tourism sector

The meeting discussed the significance of the Forest Department to ensure an eco-system for tourism in the state. 

Published: 29th December 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Forest and Tourism Departments jointly organised a workshop on Friday to review the functioning of eco-tourism centres and its future plans as part of rebuilding efforts following floods. The meeting discussed the significance of the Forest Department to ensure an eco-system for tourism in the state. 

“The Forest Department has a major role in strengthening the tourism sector in the state. Kerala should set a model to other states,” V Venu, principal secretary, Forest Department, said. The meeting has also decided to provide a road map for the eco-tourism sector by compiling the new ideas brought out in the workshop. The 60 eco-tourism destinations in the state were affected due to floods. Tourism was also affected as these places under various Forest Development Agencies (FDAs). 

The sharp decline in tourist arrivals after the floods affected the income of those working under FDAs. The Directorate of Ecotourism has estimated the damage at the 10 centres at `737.95 lakh. The 60 eco-tourism destinations had around 66.23 lakh visitors in 2017-18, and one lakh among them were foreigners.

