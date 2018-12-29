Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC sacking a planned move: TDF

The INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) has stated that the whole sacking issue in the KSRTC was a planned move by the management.

Published: 29th December 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) has stated that the whole sacking issue in the KSRTC was a planned move by the management. In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asking to reinstate the sacked KSRTC’s 3,861 empanelled conductors, the TDF alleged that the whole ‘game’ began on November 22, when the empanelled workers were designated as the daily wages worker. 

On November 28, the KSRTC management wrote a letter to the government requesting to terminate 8,228  temporary employees from the corporation. When the court directed to appoint the conductors from the PSC rank list by removing the empanelled conductors, the management filed a petition seeking time to terminate the empanelled workers. Such a stance has led to the termination of 3,861 workers.

In the letter, the TDF union also alleged that after the ruling government came into power, not one person was posted in the corporation while more than 5,000 temporary employees were terminated due to various reasons. Even though there were permanent vacancies for 4,051 recruits from the PSC rank list in the KSRTC, instead of posting them in those vacancies the administration forced them to move the court for their appointment.

Within the last two and half years more than 3,500 permanent vacancies existed in the KSRTC including vacancies created by dismissal from various posts, and the pensioners. As of now, only 1,500 people have been posted in the corporation as per the court order and still, there are more than 2000 vacancies. “In the state where the minimum wage for any labour is `650 the empanelled conductors were working for `480 without any benefits including pension and allowances. When 20,235 people were PSC appointments during the last UDF government, no other employees have been dismissed from service, instead, 4,000 people having 10 years of service in KSRTC were appointed to a permanent post,” said the statement. 

The union has pointed out, the government and KSRTC are showing cruelty towards the empanelled workers by implementing the Sushil Khanna report. If immediate actions are not taken to correct such wrong moves then about 5,000 employees’ job will be at risk. The letter urged the government to take steps to help the corporation from the current crisis by rolling out more buses, increasing the schedules and also demanded that the government should take care of employees’ long-term remuneration. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp