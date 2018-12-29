KSRTC sacking a planned move: TDF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The INTUC-affiliated Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) has stated that the whole sacking issue in the KSRTC was a planned move by the management. In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asking to reinstate the sacked KSRTC’s 3,861 empanelled conductors, the TDF alleged that the whole ‘game’ began on November 22, when the empanelled workers were designated as the daily wages worker.

On November 28, the KSRTC management wrote a letter to the government requesting to terminate 8,228 temporary employees from the corporation. When the court directed to appoint the conductors from the PSC rank list by removing the empanelled conductors, the management filed a petition seeking time to terminate the empanelled workers. Such a stance has led to the termination of 3,861 workers.

In the letter, the TDF union also alleged that after the ruling government came into power, not one person was posted in the corporation while more than 5,000 temporary employees were terminated due to various reasons. Even though there were permanent vacancies for 4,051 recruits from the PSC rank list in the KSRTC, instead of posting them in those vacancies the administration forced them to move the court for their appointment.

Within the last two and half years more than 3,500 permanent vacancies existed in the KSRTC including vacancies created by dismissal from various posts, and the pensioners. As of now, only 1,500 people have been posted in the corporation as per the court order and still, there are more than 2000 vacancies. “In the state where the minimum wage for any labour is `650 the empanelled conductors were working for `480 without any benefits including pension and allowances. When 20,235 people were PSC appointments during the last UDF government, no other employees have been dismissed from service, instead, 4,000 people having 10 years of service in KSRTC were appointed to a permanent post,” said the statement.

The union has pointed out, the government and KSRTC are showing cruelty towards the empanelled workers by implementing the Sushil Khanna report. If immediate actions are not taken to correct such wrong moves then about 5,000 employees’ job will be at risk. The letter urged the government to take steps to help the corporation from the current crisis by rolling out more buses, increasing the schedules and also demanded that the government should take care of employees’ long-term remuneration.