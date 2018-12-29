Thiruvananthapuram Range Inspector General Manoj Abraham promoted as ADGP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Range Inspector General (IG) Manoj Abraham has been promoted as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), suggesting that he could be a strong contender for the post of ADGP North Zone that has been lying vacant since the retirement of Rajesh Diwan this May.

An officer of the 1994 batch, Manoj was handling security charge in Sabarimala under ADGP Anilkant when the shrine was opened for Thulamasa Pooja. Nilakkal and Sabarimala witnessed pitched fight between the police and the protestors after the latter blocked women who tried to trek the hills buoyed by a Supreme Court order. Post this incident, Manoj had come under heavy cyber attack allegedly perpetrated by Sangh Parivar workers.

Three officers of 2005 batch were also promoted to the post of Deputy Inspector General (DIG). Kozhikode City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, KAP Battallion IV commandant Kori Sanjay Kumar Garudin, Special Branch SP A Akbar and Neeraj

Kumar Gupta, who was on central deputation, have been promoted. Two Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) have been elevated to the post of Superintendents ( SP). Nedumangad ASP Sujith Das S has been posted as Alappuzha district police chief, while Thalassery ASP Chaithra Teresa John has been posted to women cell.