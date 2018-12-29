Prathidhwani donates B8.38 lakh to CMDRF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prathidhwani, the IT employees Welfare Organisation of Technopark, donated Rs 8.38 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.

The organisation had opened several relief collection centres during the floods and collected an amount of Rs 3 crores which were distributed to disaster affected places. Prathidhwani also launched an IT helpdesk website, https://keralaneeds.com/ a centralized platform for timely dispatch of required items during the floods. The 'Prathidhwani My School Kit' programme benefited more than 100 schools. IT employees from Technopark and Infopark also participated in the salary challenge.

The organisation held two cleaning programmes at PVR Higher Secondary School, Peringara, Pathanamthitta and CUSAT Engineering college in Kuttanadu. Prathidhwani secretary Rajeev Krishnan, joint secretary Joshi A K, treasurer Rahul Chandran, Women Forum president Prasanthi Pramod, executive members Satheesh Kumar handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister on Friday.