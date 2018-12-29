Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Prathidhwani donates B8.38 lakh to CMDRF

Prathidhwani, the IT employees Welfare Organisation of Technopark, donated Rs 8.38 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Published: 29th December 2018 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prathidhwani, the IT employees Welfare Organisation of Technopark, donated Rs 8.38 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday. 

The organisation had opened several relief collection centres during the floods and collected an amount of Rs 3 crores which were distributed to disaster affected places. Prathidhwani also launched an IT helpdesk website, https://keralaneeds.com/ a centralized platform for timely dispatch of required items during the floods. The 'Prathidhwani My School Kit' programme benefited more than 100 schools. IT employees from Technopark and Infopark also participated in the salary challenge.

The organisation held two cleaning programmes at PVR Higher Secondary School, Peringara, Pathanamthitta and CUSAT Engineering college in Kuttanadu. Prathidhwani secretary Rajeev Krishnan, joint secretary Joshi A K, treasurer Rahul Chandran, Women Forum president Prasanthi Pramod, executive members Satheesh Kumar handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp