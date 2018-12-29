Shop owner alleges Congress leader attacked him

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader T Sarath Chandra Prasad has been caught in the eye of a storm after a flex board shop owner alleged the Congress leader had attacked him for seeking pending payments.

Suresh, who runs the shop at Kowdiyar, alleged in his complaint to KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran the KPCC general secretary attacked him on Thursday when he was told to pay the pending amount for printing flex boards. Suresh said Sarath owes him more than Rs one lakh for printing flex boards for various party programmes. When Suresh brought up this matter, Sarath got enraged. He allegedly manhandled Suresh and tossed the chair that was lying close.

The visuals, apparently caught by CCTV cameras in the shop, have come out in which Sarath is seen manhandling a man and throwing a chair. Meanwhile, the Congress leader rejected the allegation and said the shop owner had a personal grudge towards him.