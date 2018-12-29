State’s share for Matru Vandana Yojana released

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has released its share of Rs 14.26 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

The project involves Rs 5,000 assistance for pregnant and lactating women. It is conceived as a partial wage compensation to women for their wage loss during childbirth and childcare.

The scheme is applicable for a woman’s first delivery. The amount is given in instalments of Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,000.

Employees of government, semi-government, PSUs and beneficiaries of other child birth assistance schemes will not be eligible.