VS unhappy over inducting four parties into LDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Committee V S Achuthanandan on Friday expressed his displeasure over the LDF decision to expand the Front by inducting four parties.

“The LDF is not a transit camp for those who hold religious fundamentalism and upper-caste hegemony. Those who say that women born in a good family would not go Sabarimala is a liability to the front,” he said at a function in Attingal.

The Left Front will never be the camp for those who follow outdated customs and those cherish anti-women ideals and upper-caste hegemony, he said, expressing his displeasure without naming anyone. in particular.