VS unhappy over inducting four parties into LDF
Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Committee V S Achuthanandan on Friday expressed his displeasure over the LDF decision to expand the Front by inducting four parties.
Published: 29th December 2018 02:10 AM | Last Updated: 29th December 2018 03:22 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Committee V S Achuthanandan on Friday expressed his displeasure over the LDF decision to expand the Front by inducting four parties.
“The LDF is not a transit camp for those who hold religious fundamentalism and upper-caste hegemony. Those who say that women born in a good family would not go Sabarimala is a liability to the front,” he said at a function in Attingal.
The Left Front will never be the camp for those who follow outdated customs and those cherish anti-women ideals and upper-caste hegemony, he said, expressing his displeasure without naming anyone. in particular.