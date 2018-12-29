Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Women’s wall issue: BJP boycotts council meet

With the LDF councillors opposing the allegations raised by the BJP members it led to a war of words between them. After which the BJP councillors boycotted the meeting. 

Published: 29th December 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP councillors in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation stormed out of the council meeting on Friday alleging the ruling LDF was threatening Kudumbashree workers to participate in the communal Women’s Wall. With the LDF councillors opposing the allegations raised by the BJP members it led to a war of words between them. After which the BJP councillors boycotted the meeting. 

“Asha, Kudumbashree and anganwadi workers are being threatened that if they don’t participate in the wall, they will be dismissed from jobs, BJP leader M R Gopan said. “We will not allow the government to politically divide the Kudumbashree workers. It is the responsibility of the government to protect Kudumbashree like they protect the destitute.” Gopan raised the allegation when Welfare Standing Committee chairperson S S Sindhu was discussing the activities that would be implemented for the protection of the destitute. 

BJP member Thirumala Anil also demanded all Kudumbasree members be allowed to work independently, which provoked the councillors of the ruling side creating an uproar in the council hall. 

Responding to the developments in the council hall, Mayor V K Prasanth said the meeting should not interfere with such political issues and the council should be used to discuss the matters provided in the agenda. 

However, the Opposition councillors refused to pay heed to the advice of the mayor and walked out of the council hall. Earlier in the meeting, Town Planning Standing committee chairman Palayam Rajan made a remark only anti-socialist people were there in Sabarimala. Responding to which the BJP councillor Giri Kumar demanded him to withdraw his comments.

