Amrut Scheme: Two multi-level parking lots to come up in city soon

The parking lots will come up near the EK Nayanar Park (Putharikkandam maithanam) and on the Corporation office premises.

Published: 31st December 2018 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of multi level parking

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the aim to ensure a permanent solution for parking problems in the city, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has passed a resolution in the recent council meeting regarding the approval of tender for the construction of two multi-level parking lots in the city under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

The parking lots will come up near the EK Nayanar Park (Putharikkandam maithanam) and on the Corporation office premises. Mayor V K Prasanth passed the resolution at the council.The 20th state high powered steering committee had approved the multi-level car parking facility on December 11. For establishing the car parking facility in Putharikkandam maithanam and at the Corporation, the technical sanction was accorded for Rs12 crore and Rs 5.64 crore.

The civic body has called the tender twice for the project as during the first time only one firm participated in the tender procedure. The tender has been accepted at a rate of 4.92 per cent and 3.5 per cent more than the estimated rate, bid by a company Sieger Spintech Equipment Private Ltd. The Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of nine years is granted for Rs 3.82 crore for the parking facility at Putharikkandam and for the one at the Corporation, it has been awarded for Rs 2.01 crore.   

As per the proposal, the one on the Corporation premises will have space to park 102 cars and the local body has proposed a seven-storeyed parking facility for this. The six-storeyed parking facility at Putharikkandam will offer parking space to 210 cars and 240 two-wheelers.

“Another proposal for a multi-level parking facility at Medical College premises has got the technical sanction and the Corporation is preparing for its tender process,” said a Corporation officer.

