Commissioning of MRU hangs in balance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The commissioning of the Multi-Disciplinary Research Unit (MRU) at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College (TMC) is hanging in the balance. While the authorities claim the much-awaited MRU has finally been readied for commissioning, sources with the Health Department say more time is needed for its functioning as the power supply to the building is yet to be provided. Once commissioned, the MRU is expected to bolster the state-level activities of the Health Department against non-communicable diseases.

“It was with the aim of developing/strengthening the health research infrastructure that the Department of Health Research (DHR) under the Ministry of Health pitched the idea of constituting MRU in medical colleges,” said an officer with the Health Department.

According to the officer, though a proposal of this kind was there from 2013, fund constraints had put the very project on the back burner. It is said the state had last received a Central aid for the project in 2013-14. Another allegation is was due to the state’s laxity in meeting the specifications laid out by the DHR in setting up MRU the disbursement of financial assistance was put on hold. At the same time, officials associated with the MRU say the second instalment from the Centre is due.

Meanwhile, it has been found to promote integrated multilevel research in various spheres a multi-disciplinary research laboratory (MDRL) has been set up at the MC by using state funds. As the objectives of the MRU are in line with the proposed laboratory, it has been decided to bring the two under a roof.

“Once the said institutions start functioning, it could undertake research projects of State Board of Medical Research. The proposed centre could also be upgraded into a recognised research centre of Kerala University of Health Sciences and a state-level nodal centre for faculty improvement programme,” said an official at TMC.

The officer said the centre could also be developed into a molecular diagnostic facility centre. Earlier the state government had reconstituted the Local Research Advisory Committee for identifying the research priorities and projects at the medical college level.The quality of the research works thus undertaken will be monitored by the ICMR/DHR through national-level experts.

“LRAC had already held its first meeting and had prioritised the research activities. The second meeting is likely to convene on January 9,” said the source.“What concerns us is a report will have to be submitted within six months to the DHR regarding the research activities undertaken by the MRU. But for that, the proposed unit will have to be made functional. We were informed by January 10 or 12 the pending works will be completed and be readied for commissioning.”The MDRL, as well as the MRU, will start functioning from a four-storey building constructed by the HLL Lifecare Ltd.

