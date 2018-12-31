Mukul Wasnik to tour all districts in Kerala from January 2

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh has said AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik would be touring all the 14 districts of the state as part of the preparedness of the ensuing general elections.

The first phase of the tour will commence on January 2 in Kasargod. The AICC general secretary will attend a party programme in Malappuram on January 6. District leaders, leaders in charge of Lok Sabha seats and KPCC and AICC office-bearers will participate in the meetings.

After the meeting, he will hold one-to-one meetings with the leaders to discuss organisational matters and preparations of the Lok Sabha elections.

In the second phase, Mukul Wasnik will attend meetings in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha and in the third phase, he will address meetings in Palakkad, Thrissur, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts.His travel dates during the second and third phase will be informed later, Suresh said.