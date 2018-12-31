Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police beef up security on the verge of New Year eve celebrations

Crackers can be burst only between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Diwali and between 11:45 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on New Year and Christmas. (Photo | EPS)

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to ensure the New Year celebrations pass off peacefully, the City police will beef up security in its limits. More policemen will be deployed in sensitive areas and tourist spots. As a pre-emptive measure, those involved in the theft, robbery and similar crimes have been kept under watch. They will be arrested in case they create any trouble.

City Police Commissioner P Prakash said those caught for drunken driving will have their driving licences cancelled.  Apart from the major city spots, tourist areas will also be covered by security cameras.  The Commissioner said spy cameras will also be put to use in places like Kovalam, Shanghumugham, Museum, Kanakakunnu, etc. to detect troublemakers. Moving cameras will also be used to prevent pickpocketing and eve-teasing.

The police have also directed those who are using loudspeakers in connection with New Year celebrations to switch it off by 10 pm. “The loudspeakers should be operated at the prescribed decibel only. In hotels and elsewhere where celebrations are being conducted, the lights should not be switched off. Beer and wine parlours should also be closed within the stipulated time,” Prakash said.The public who travel during New Year should inform the nearest police station or Community Police beat officers, the Commissioner said.

