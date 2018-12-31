Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Several offenders nabbed during combing ops

Besides, 126 habitual offenders, 14 people involved in drug-related crimes and 23 people who were drinking in public places have also been arrested.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Police on Saturday night conducted a night-time combing operation and nabbed several people, including those, who were involved in criminal cases. Twelve people, who were on the run, and 179 people involved in various crimes have been nabbed.

Besides, 126 habitual offenders, 14 people involved in drug-related crimes and 23 people who were drinking in public places have also been arrested. Another 51 people who had created public nuisance were also booked.Of the arrested, two were found to be involved in bike lifting.

Ajesh of Kandala and Akash of Machil were arrested while riding the stolen bike. Being festival season a total of 2370 vehicles were subjected to examination in which 56 drivers were booked for negligent and rash driving.

2,370 vehicles examined

A total of 2,370 vehicles were subjected to examination in which 142 drivers were found to be under the influence of alcohol

