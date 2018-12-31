‘Thoughts of Vakkom Moulavi still relevant’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The renaissance thoughts of social reformer and journalist Vakkom Moulavi who has made great contributions for the development of modern Kerala society are still timely, said Kerala Media Academy chairman R S Babu. He was speaking as part of the 145 birth celebrations of Vakkom Moulavi organised by the Vakkom Moulavi Foundation here. Babu also delivered the national solidarity oath.

The veteran journalist said the fight carried out by the great social reformer for citizens’ rights, gender equality, democracy and secularism is still valid and added the ideals he propagated should be emulated by the society.

Former Kerala University vice-chancellor B Ekbal, Planning board member K Raviraman, and Thiruvananthapuram Press club president G Pramod spoke.