THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:In a crackdown on movie piracy, the Anti-Piracy Cell of the state police arrested 19 persons from various parts of the state on Wednesday. Pirated copies of the latest Malayalam films, porn clips, computers, hard disks, pen drives and memory cards used to record the movies were seized from the accused persons, police said. The drive was led by Anti-Piracy Cell SP B K Prasanthan.

Six persons were arrested in Thiruvananthapuram district alone. They have been identified as Nisar Kareem, who runs Classic Mobiles at East Fort; Sajeer of Cube Mobile, East Fort; Gandhiraj of DVD centre at Manacaud; Sreenivasan who runs a wayside shop at Enchakkal; Rajmohan, who runs a wayside CD shop at Muttathara and Siju who runs a CD shop at Pravachambalam.

Sanjuraj, owner of Music city shop in Karunagappally, Kollam, was arrested. In Alappuzha district, Rakesh, owner of Ragam CD centre; Sudheesh, owner of CD shop at Thottappally; Ashique of Sun Music shop at Beach Road and Praveen Kumar who runs a shop at Mannarassala, were arrested.

The four arrested from Thrissur include Abdul Rahim and Ramesh of Dreams Mobiles; Noufal of Dubai video shop at Eranaloor; Naufal of Amigos shop at Chiranalloor and Sai digital shop owner Shylesh.

The police arrested a person in Ernakulam - Naushad of Rose duty paid shop at Penta Menaka. In Kozhikode district, two persons were arrested. They were identified as Mohammed Zakir of Payyoli Cell world shop and Jilil of Payyoli Google mobile phone service.

In Kannur district, three were arrested. They are Niyaz, Baiju, and Sufan who runs Oppo Shoppe, Casino videos and Mobile land at Puthiyatheru at Kannur, respectively. In Idukki district, Selvarajan of Thampi’s CD shop at Kumily and Deenadayalan of Deenabas shop at Vandiperiyar. “Most of the shops are located near educational institutions. Apart from pirated copies of Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and English movies, porn videos were also seized from these shops,” said Prasanthan.

Anti-Piracy Cell Deputy Superintendent V Rakesh Kumar, detective inspector P S Rakesh, detective sub-inspectors Surendran Achari and Rupesh Kumar J R and civil police officers Stanley and Saji were part of the team that conducted the raids.