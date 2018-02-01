THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday told the Assembly that the assault on Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor V K Prasanth in November 2017 was a preplanned one and it only pointed at deliberate attempts to disrupt the law and order situation in the state.

‘’There are certain parliamentary disciplines that have to be followed. But the BJP councillors’ actions were against this. It was a preplanned attack,’’ he told the Assembly during the question hour.

Apart from the BJP councillors, seven persons from outside the council had attacked the Mayor, he said.

Moreover, Vijayan said that the National Commission for Scheduled Castes’ direction at that time to the police to register a case against the Mayor in connection with the incident only showed that the agency was biased. It was quite clear that the agency was acting as per directions from some centres, he said and added that there were political intentions behind the move.

Mayor V K Prasanth

He told the House that the museum police has registered a case on November 18 against 20 BJP councillors for assaulting the Mayor during the council meeting. Seven of the councillors have already received bail from the district principal sessions court. Apart from the councillors, it was also known that outsiders had also attacked him, he added. The mayor sustained injuries after the BJP councillors allegedly assaulted him in the scuffle between the BJP and the CPM at the corporation council meeting over the installation of high mast lights.

The Chief Minister also said that eight cases have been registered against BJP/RSS activists in two incidents of attack against CPM workers in Thiruvananthapuram. In one of the cases, a charge sheet has been filed and the other seven cases are in the process of investigation. With respect to the attack on CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s house in the city, Vijayan said that six of the eight accused have been arrested. Meanwhile, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the law and order situation has become worse in the state.