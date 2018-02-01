THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mystery behind the ‘black stickers’ continues to haunt the residents in the district. For the last three days, residents have been spending sleepless nights after discovering small square black stickers pasted on the window panes of their residences. Though the police reiterated unnecessary panic is being created by ‘scaremongers’ via social media platforms, the residents still aren’t convinced.

On Wednesday too the stickers were found on the window panes of some residences in the city and rural limits. As per the sources, stickers appeared on the window panes of the houses at Poovachal, Kallambalam, Venajrammoodu, and Karumom. On Tuesday, the stickers were found on the window panes of some houses at Balaramapuram. Residents said they have not seen such stickers before and approached the police. The forensic examination at the residences is underway and the city and rural police have begun an investigation.

With the pictures of stickers going viral on the social media, people have begun deducing it as the handiwork of child-lifters or burglars. However, the police have ruled out this possibility. According to the police, some vested interests might be trying to create panic among the public. As per the posts on the various social media, the stickers are being pasted on the window panes of select houses by robbers and child-lifting gangs from other states.

Earlier, the child lifting gangs used to mark the potential houses by drawing weird symbols on the compound walls. Last month, such weird images were found on the walls of some houses in Nattasseri area in Kottayam. Though the residents suspect the involvement of robbers, nothing happened afterwards.

However, the State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Tuesday issued alerts to all police stations and control rooms in the state directing the officers to keep probe the mystery behind the stickers. He also dismissed rumours on social media that child-lifters are on the prowl and they are responsible for this.

In the district, the police intensified night patrolling at the residential areas. “If any person is found loitering under suspicious circumstances they will be taken into custody and subjected to interrogation,” said a special branch police officer of city police.

Police examining the glass

windows where the black

stickers were found pasted

at a residence at Attingal

on Wednesday  Express

Behera on Wednesday told media persons a forensic examination will be conducted at the residences where the stickers are found. IG rules out involvement of criminals Speaking to T’Puram Express, Manoj Abraham, Thiruvananthapuram range IG, said there is no mystery behind the stickers. “Criminals and child-lifters won’t give warnings before carrying out an operation.

They marked a house if it was found unoccupied. If a light is on in a house during the daytime, some robbers mark the house as a target. But this case is totally different. Normally, glass manufacturers do paste stickers on the glass of the window pane to avoid friction between glasses while transporting it. So there is no room for any such panic,” Abraham said.

The IG has also not ruled out the involvement of CCTV camera manufacturers. Once the panic is triggered residents might begin installing CCTVs. “Yes, we can’t rule out that possibility. The CCTV manufacturers could be the ‘scaremongers’. However, a detailed probe is on and the culprits will be booked soon,” Abraham added.

Meanwhile, James Wadakkanchery, criminologist, suspects this could be the handiwork of migrant labourers. He added one can’t take the issue lightly if the number of complaints received at the police stations in the different districts in the state is taken into consideration.

“Migrant labourers identify the houses by marking them with unique patterns. But we can’t conclude they are behind this. Some miscreants could also be behind this. As many as 30 complaints have been received by the police in various parts of the state. However, the Chief Minister and police have issued alerts and declared there is no room for apprehension,” James said. He also ruled out the involvement of child-lifters, robbers, and the glass window manufacturers.