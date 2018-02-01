THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cancer patients can soon approach the ESI hospital at Peroorkada with the government giving a nod to start a chemotherapy unit in two ESI hospitals in the state.

Apart from the ESI hospital in Peroorkada, the ESI hospital in Feroke, Kozhikode, will also get a chemotherapy unit. An amount of 50 lakh has been sanctioned towards this end.

The government has also given its nod to start a dialysis unit at a cost of Rs 1 crore at the ESI hospital at Mulankunnathukavu, Thrissur.

It is for the first time that dialysis and chemotherapy units are being started in ESI hospitals. The move is believed to benefit scores of cancer patients who now avail the services of RCC and private hospitals.

It has also been decided to start in-patient treatment facilities in the ESI dispensaries in Chacka in Thiruvananthapuram, Keralapuram and Puthoor in Kollam, Perumbavoor, Kottayam, Alagappa Nagar in Thrissur, Cheruvannur in Kozhikode, and Pappinisseri in Kannur. In the first phase, the facility will be available only during the day.

C1.46 crore has been earmarked for the modernisation of the laboratories in the ESI hospitals in the state. It has also been decided to start super specialty OP in ESI hospitals and Ayurvedic treatment units in the hospitals in Alappuzha, Feroke and Palakkad. A mobile cancer detection unit will also be launched. Works amounting to C6.80 crore have been given clearance by the government and the state government will give C85 lakh while the rest will be shouldered by the ESI Corporation. The Corporation accorded the funds following the recommendations of the Labour minister T P Ramakrishnan in improving the services of the ESI hospitals.