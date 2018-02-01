THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The three-day district conference of the CPM will begin in the state capital on Saturday. Party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will inaugurate the delegates’ meet in connection with the conference at AKG Hall.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM leaders V S Achuthanandan, P K Gurudasan, E P Jayarajan, P K Sreemathi, Anathalavattom Anandan, M V Govindan, Baby John, T P Ramakrishnan, M M Mani and K J Thomas will attend the conference.

The conference will elect the new district leadership for a three-year term. Present secretary Anavoor Nagappan is likely to continue as the district secretary.

The conference will have seminars, exhibitions, marches, representatives’ meets, mass rally and conclude with a public meet. Vijayan will inaugurate the public meet at the Central Stadium on Monday. Prior to the district meet, local meetings were held in 2,336 branches, 167 local committees and 19 area committees.

Nagappan said the CPM was able to lead mass protests against communalism and the party had proved only it could protect the secular and democratic nature of the state.

The party added 5,017 new members after the last district meet at Attingal. Now in Thiruvananthapuram, the CPM has 40,400 members, a growth by 14 per cent. He claimed 500 active volunteers of Sangh Parivar and their family members had joined the CPM in the state capital.

Reception committee general convener V Sivankutty said around one lakh people are expected to participate in the rally to be taken out on the concluding day. To reduce the traffic snarl due to the arrival of people for the rally, the volunteers would form various groups and join at the stadium, he said.

Prior to the district meet, torch light march, flag mast march and flag march will assemble at the Central Stadium on February 2. Pirappancode Murali, M Vijayakumar and Koliyakode Krishnan Nair will lead the marches.

Art and cultural programmes associated with the district meet have already started. Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran inaugurated an exhibition of pictures depicting the communist movements from the first party congress outside the secretariat on Wednesday. It will showcase the achievements of the LDF Government and the shortcomings of Narendra Modi Government at the Centre.

Party minutes

For the representatives’ meet, 405 members, including 357 delegates and 48 district committee members will attend

A new district leadership will be elected for a three-year term. The present secretary Anavoor Nagappan is likely to continue