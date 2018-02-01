THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Clouds stole some of the thrill in viewing Wednesday’s lunar eclipse in Thiruvananthapuram, even as around 900 people gathered at the Priyadarshini Planetarium to have a closer look at the phenomenon through telescopes.

"For viewing the lunar eclipse you don’t really need telescopes. You can see it with the naked eye. We used all our three telescopes anyway,’’ Arul Jerald Prakash, director, Kerala State Science and Technology Museum and Priyadarshini Planetarium, said after the viewing. The eclipsed moon, a coppery red sight in the eastern sky, was visible from the city by 7 pm. Prior to the celestial treat, the planetarium had arranged a session on the phenomenon.

"We were expecting 200 people, but around 900 people turned up,’’ Prakash said. Across the city, people viewed the eclipse from the top of buildings, freezing the eclipsed super blue blood moon using mobile cams and cameras.