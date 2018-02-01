“There is a massive fire at the Collectorate. All need to come down immediately. There is no need to panic. Take the stairs, but do not use lift at any cost,” a mike announcement sounded when civil station at Kudappanakunnu was at its usual working hours on Wednesday.

Fire and Rescue Services officers

during the mock drill at the Civil

Station

The mock fire drill held at Collectorate caught everyone by surprise. Those in the third and fourth floor rushed to the stairs, some were on the verge of tears. The sound of fire force and ambulance gave the necessary background for an emergency situation. The firemen started the activities immediately. First they sprayed some water on fire spreading in grass outside the building.

They put off the fire inside the building. An ‘injured’ person was quickly moved to the ambulance. Then they brought down another ‘injured’ person stuck at the top floor with the help of a ladder. In another instance ropes were used.

A lot of people started crowding to the exercise. They were relived to know it was a mock drill. Fire force showed various ways of extingusihing fires. Water mists and foams were used to educate public. Station officer C Ashok Kumar, leading fireman Jayakumar led the mock drill. Jiji Kumar, Shaheer, Amalraj, Ajith, Sudheesh and Pradeep were part of the Fire and Rescue Services department.