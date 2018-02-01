THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Range IGs have been asked to look into the complaints regarding the ‘black sticker scare,’ Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

After Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala raised the issue through a submission in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said black stickers were found on several houses in four districts including Thiruvananthapuram. The Chief Minister, however, said the reports, especially those appearing on social media platforms that the stickers were pasted by child-trafficking and robbery gangs, were triggered by ‘’misunderstanding.’’

‘’A similar situation was reported in northern Kerala, especially Malappuram, a year ago. Senior police officers in the districts were alerted and a preliminary investigation proved that there was no basis for such concerns,’’ he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the recent incidents regarding the ‘black sticker scare’ were reported by a few houses in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Idukki and Alappuzha districts. State Police Chief Loknath Behera had issued prompt instructions to all police stations in the state, control rooms and the cyber cells to be on alert.

Steps have also been taken to check the spread of messages that spread fear, the Chief Minister said. ‘’Instructions have also been issued to initiate investigations and follow-up action on complaints,’’ he said.