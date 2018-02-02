THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of job seekers registering with employment exchanges in the state has witnessed a remarkable slump in the last five years, even as employment opportunities in the organised sector remain stagnant.

The Economic Review 2017 tabled in the Assembly on Thursday reveals job seekers registered with employment exchanges have dipped by 8.16 lakh from 44.99 lakh in December 2012, to 36.83 lakh in October 2017. And contrary to the national-level scenario, women job seekers outnumber men in their faith in employment exchanges.

Of the total registered candidates, 60 per cent are women. Professional and technical job seekers totalled 1.85 lakh, of whom 35,541 are registered engineering graduates.

Thiruvananthapuram district ranked first in the number of job seekers in the general and professional/technical categories with 5.19 lakh candidates. Of this 3.11 lakh are women and 2.07 lakh are men.

According to the Economic Review, employment in the organised sector has remained more or less stagnant, showing only a marginal increase from 11.15 lakh in 2010 to 11.73 lakh in 2017. “The reason is the movement of labour force to the informal sectors like construction, real estate, textiles, communication, etc. which provide more employment,” the ER said. Predictably, private sector employment has been increasing steadily. Of the 11.73 lakh persons employed in the organised sector, 5.60 lakh (48 per cent) were in the public sector and 6.13 lakh (52 per cent) were in the private sector.