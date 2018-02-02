THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sporting students can now enrol in the Kollam Training Centre of Sports Authority of India (SAI) for the 2018-2019 academic year. The organisation will select the students for its sport disciplines of athletics and hockey (for girls and boys), and football and kabaddi (boys).

Candidates in the 12-14 age group can participate; preference will be given to those who participated in the district or state level competitions. Those in the 14-18 age-group should have participated in national level sports competitions or earned first or second place in the state level competitions.

Those selected shall be given free accommodation, food, education, medical aid, travel allowance, insurance coverage and sports kit. Students should arrive with the stipulated particulars at the centre in Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium, Kollam, at 8 am on February 11, 12. For details, contact- 0474- 2741659.