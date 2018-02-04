THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The architects in the city, architecture students as well those from various schools have come together for a comprehensive data collection of the cultural, social and regional aspects of the capital city. The project named ‘My city listen to the wall’ envisaged by the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Thiruvananthapuram chapter, was launched here on Sunday.

Claiming to the be the first of its kind, the IIA office-bearers said the data collected will show the history as well the culture and tradition of the capital city. It will also have details regarding the places of historical importance, different life styles, old and new constructions, various foods items, rivers and wetlands. All these will be documented with pictures. The IIA data collection will be completed within two years with the cooperation of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and other departments.

World famous architect Peter Rich inaugurated the project by sketching the old buildings at Puthen Theruvu on canvas. IIA Thiruvananthapuram centre chairman Saiju Mohammed Basheer, coordinator of the project K B Jayakrishnan, Institute of Interior Designers state chairman Chitra Nair, Architects Shibu Abusali, P V Hari, Shaji T L, Fort ward councillor RV Suresh were present at the inauguration.