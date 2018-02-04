CPM leader and reception committee general convener V Sivankutty having a word with state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at the CPM district meeting at the AKG centre in T’Puram. Party central committee member E P Jayarajan is also seen (EPS | Manu R Mavelil)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM district conference which began here on Saturday cautioned against the strengthening of the BJP in certain pockets in the district.

The working committee report at the conference observed that the BJP’s victory in Nemom is a black mark on the state’s secular face.

The victory in Nemom was merely owing to Congress’ vote trade. Inner-party issues and lack of proper organisational work also led to the defeat. If the issue is not addressed, the party may lose the constituency forever, the report said.

Sources said the report also criticised the CPI for trying to create controversies with the help of media.

At the district conference, the CPM state chief has reportedly warned the cadre against interfering in the functioning of the government.

CPM workers should not interfere in transfers. There should not be any approach from party workers which will affect the morale of the police force.

CPM workers should not expect any illegal protection from the police force, Kodiyeri has reportedly warned the party workers.