The crowd outside the house at Panicker’s Lane in Thiruvananthapuram where the members of a family committed sucide on Saturday | EPS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bodies of three members of a family were found hanging in their house near Sasthamangalam late on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Sukumaran Nair, 68, a retired PWD employee, his wife Anandavally, 58, and son Sanadan, 40. They were residing at F-43, Panicker’s Lane.On Saturday, the Musuem police received a letter reportedly sent by Sukumaran Nair stating that the family members had decided to end their lives.

The police party that reached the house found the three bodies hanging, in a partially decomposed state. The neighbours came to know about the incident only after the police arrived.The family hailed from Kilimanoor near here and had been settled in the city for the past few years. According to neighbours, they maintained a low profile and did not socialise with anyone in the locality.A suicide note and money for conducting the funeral expenses were recovered from the house.

Though the exact reason for committing suicide was not mentioned in the note, police suspect financial constraint as a possible cause. Museum police have registered a case and started a probe.