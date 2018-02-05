THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Asraya, an all-women voluntary organisation that works for the well being of cancer patients, is organising its annual fund-raising food festival at Little Flower Parish hall of St Theresa of Lisieux Catholic Church, near Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Lip smacking varieties of biriyanis, fried rices, fish curry, curd rice, kappa, different types of curries, local sweet delicacies, cakes, sandwiches and cutlets are up grabs from 9.30 am to 5 pm. Asraya’s food festival is hugely popular in the city and have seen a big turn out in the previous outings. Most of the items get picked clean by the lunch time as it had been happening in the past. Many consider the food fest a soul filling experience.

This time Asraya will be showcasing live kitchen at the fest. The visitors can savour hot appams and curries from the kitchen. The volunteers bring food items prepared at their homes. Lekshmi Rajendran, a volunteer of Asraya, has come up with grapefruits grown at her home in Peroorkada. The citrus fruit packed in thick yellow covering, has many health benefits, she claims. A regular participant of food festivals she is offering kappa, pickles, butter milk and saplings of ornamental Alpinia plant.

Apart from the food brought by the volunteers, decorative items, spices, honey and garden plants besides embroidered saris, bedsheets, churidar materials and plants are available at the venue. Various organisations have come forward to help Asraya by supplying items for the sale. “We are a gathering of like-minded people who have come together for a cause. By God’s grace we are getting the necessary support from people around.” says president and the driving force behind Asraya, Santha Jose.

The food festival is also an occasion for people to know the activities of the NGO and contribute for the cause.Sub Collector Divya S Iyer will inaugurate the food festival. Founded in 1996, Asraya is run by around 400 women volunteers who provide care in the form of guidance and financial aid for cancer patients undergoing treatment at the Regional Cancer Centre. It aids the patients with their continued medical care, rehabilitation of families, funds for the education and marriage of children. Asraya operates on the donations made by well wishers.