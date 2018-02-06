THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stating that the ratio of doctors in the country will be at par with the World Health Organisation’s standards in five years, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded the Centre to recall the “bridge course” that allows practitioners of alternative medicines such as Ayurveda and homoeopathy to practice allopathy.

The IMA made the call at its national executive meeting held here on Sunday. It warned that the “bridge course” as stated in the National Medical Commission Bill will “shatter the health sector of the country”.

Noting that there was a shortage of doctors and other medical staff across the country, IMA national president Dr Ravi Wankhedkar said that the association demanded the government to make new appointments to fill the gap.

He also emphasised the need for deploying more doctors and other health personnel in rural areas. Apart from this, the association demanded respective state governments to provide more medical facilities in rural areas.

About a hundred doctors from 25 states are attending the conference. The meeting also called on all doctors in the country to visit Kerala to have a first-hand experience of the social commitment that the doctors in the state have. Wankhedkar said that the IMA will come out with a new programme for doctors across the country to visit Kerala.