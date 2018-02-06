THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sooraj of Ernakulam fire station was named the ‘Best Fire Athlete’ at the three-day National Fire Service games held at Nagpur from February 2. It was the first time a games event was being held for the Fire Service personnel.

Kerala bagged five gold, eight silver and four bronze medals at the games. The state won gold in 5,000 m race, 1,500m race, 4X100m relay, long jump and football. Silver medal was won in 1,500 m, 400 m, 200 m, 100 m, 4 X 100m relay, badminton singles, badminton doubles, and high jump.

The Kerala side also won three bronze medals in 100 m, 400 m, 1,500m races and high jump. Fire personnel from all the states and PSUs such as ONGC participated in the event. The games were held in athletics, volleyball, football and fire fighting and rescue drills.