THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Education Minister C Raveendranath said steps are being taken to acquire more land for the KNM government arts and science college at Kanjiramkulam.He said this in the Assembly while replying to a submission moved by Kovalam MLA M Vincent. Noting the college is now situated on just 1.65 acres of land, he said at least five acres more is needed for the college or else its affiliation might get revoked.

The minister said four people whose land is lying adjacent to the college are ready to give their property. He said the Purchase Committee has visited the place and taken note of the market as well as the fair value in the region. “A report has been sought from the District Collector regarding the value of the land. The government will go ahead with the development of the college as soon as the report is submitted,” Raveendranath said.

Moving the submission, Vincent said the proposal for land acquisition and development of the college is a long pending demand. With the rules citing at least five acres of land is needed for a college to function, he said the government should immediately take steps to acquire the land. “The people are ready to give their land and the delay is due to the administrative processes,” he said.“If difficulty crops up during acquisition of the private land, the four-acre government land where the police station is situated will be used. The police station doesn’t require that much land,” he said.