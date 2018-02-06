THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has come down heavily on the Public Works Department (PWD) at the laxity in completing the construction of the only Siddha hospital in the state despite the PWD getting a total of `2.75 crore towards this end. It has also ordered that the building in which the hospital is functioning on a temporary basis be vacated in March.

The decision has been taken on a complaint filed by human rights activist Ragam Rahim. Commission acting president P Mohandas has also directed the Indian Systems of Medicine Director and the Chief Engineer of the building department in the PWD to submit reasons on non-completion of the building, within a month. The hospital shells out `22,000 as rent to function in the building.

Patients from economically disadvantaged segment of the Vallakkadu region depend on the hospital which started functioning 100 years ago. Around 500 patients utilise the OP services in the hospital on a daily basis which has around 20 beds for inpatient facility.