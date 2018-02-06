THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of controversy related to medical reimbursement for expensive eyewear Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said an internal auditing on the expenses of the Speaker’s office will be conducted if necessary.

Terming the controversy unfortunate he said it was illogical to measure his political career spanning four decades on the basis of a single incident. The Speaker said he never fancied expensive spectacle frames, but justified the controversial purchase as the lens suggested by doctor was imperative for him to get a good vision of the Assembly seated in a semi circle. He however, refused to disclose the exact nature of his ophthalmic condition.

The Speaker conceded he should have indeed checked whether an alternative lens was available. Even as he justified the medical reimbursement facilities available to speaker and said he would use the facilities for himself and his family, he disclosed he had never availed the facility to buy spectacles every five years.

He criticised the media for focusing on personal issues in an indecent manner. Sreeramakrishnan propounded the idea of a doctors panel to verify the medical counsel given to legislators.

Blaming the lack of media support for doing good deeds for the poor, his Facebook post thanked the critics for making him vigilant about such incidents in the future.