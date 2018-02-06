THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water supply in the capital is all set to go smart - in stages. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is planning to spruce up water metering and customer relations by introducing ‘smart meters’ and smart offices in Thiruvananthapuram.Smart meters won’t require KWA officers to visit your home to take the readings. They can do it from the section office itself. At present, meter readers visit households to take a manual reading of water consumption. Moreover, smart meters offer a more accurate reading of water consumption levels reducing revenue loss for the financially ailing KWA.

In the first phase, smart meters will be introduced for bulk consumers whose consumption levels are 500 kilolitres and above. The smart meter project is being implemented under the Centre’s Amrut scheme, Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas said. The national-level Amrut scheme has potable water supply, sewerage facilities and stormwater drainage topping the list of thrust areas.

“We have received administrative sanction for introducing smart meters for bulk consumers with consumption of 500 kl and above. We are looking at various meter models and depending on the price we may also include consumers whose consumption stand at 300 kl and above in this phase,” Leena Kumari, superintending engineer, Thiruvananthapuram said on Tuesday.

KWA decision to turn smart comes at a time when the agency is struggling with financial problems and plagued by inordinately high water distribution losses. Incidentally, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had already announced plans to replace existing electronic meters with smart ones in a phased manner as part of evolving into the smart grid concept in future. The KWA had planned to introduce smart meters under its innovative technologies component some time ago, but it did not take off.

As part of improving customer relations, the KWA is also set to open Smart Offices at Vellayambalam, Kowdiar and Pongumoodu. The idea is to centralise and streamline customer services. Smart offices will make bill payment and grievance redressal simpler, hassle-free and faster. The government has provided administrative sanction for Rs 1.75 crore to establish smart offices at the three locations.