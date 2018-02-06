THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of students and teachers from the United Kingdom, who are in the city as part of a cultural exchange programme, interacted with Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran who appreciated their role as cultural ambassadors.The group from Broadgreen International School, Liverpool, comprises 19 students and four teachers led by head teacher Sally Jane Beevers. During the interaction with the students at his official residence, Kadakampally inquired about their studies and reminded them to utilise their Kerala trip to understand the state’s rich tradition and culture.

The minister also appreciated the efforts of the school in bringing students year after year to the state as part of a cultural exchange programme. This is the eleventh visit to the state by students from Broadgreen, which is the only institution in Liverpool offering International Baccalaureate qualification. The group, which landed in the capital the other day, visited various places in the city to get a first hand experience of life here. The group also visited the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple which rose to international fame following the revelation of immense wealth stored in its vaults.

The educational and cultural exchange programme is being facilitated by Ashin City Tours and Travels based in Newcastle, UK. According to its managing director Jijo Madhavappallil, the visit of the students to various educational institutions in the state will deepen their understanding of the academic system in the state and help forge close relationships with students of their age.

The group will head to Kottayam to visit BCM College for Women. The students will also spend a full day at St Thomas High School, Kallara where they will participate in a number of activities including interaction with students and teachers, class room visit, football match, tug of war and cultural programmes.The team from UK will also visit Sanjose Bhavan in Ettumanoor where they will interact with differently-abled children. The group will wind up their visit to the state on February 13.