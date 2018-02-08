Mollywood seems to have fallen in love with parkour. AfterPranav Mohanlal's debut Aadhi showcasing some high-adrenalin parkour moves, it is the turn of Najeem Koya's Kali to showcase the thrilling jumps and cat leaps.

In the trailer, the actors are shown doing parkour and director Najeem Koya says they shot parkour stunts much before Aadhi but post-production work delayed Kali's release.

However, he adds Kali is not a parkour movie, but a thriller. "It is not a parkour movie. Though we have a few parkour stunts which the actors use to get out of a tricky situation, it is not very action-oriented one," says Najeem Koya.

According to him, Kali is a very screenplay oriented movie that revolves around a bunch of friends. Kali releases today.