THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch ‘Sai Hasta’, a programme lending support to victims of Cyclone Ockhi. As part of the initiative by Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust, food items will be distributed to 5,000 families in the coastal area. The inauguration of the first phase will be on Sunday at 6 pm in the Sai Ganesh Hall at Saigramam.

The programme launched by Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust - Kerala and Tata Trust will distribute 900 tonnes of rice and 225 tonnes of pulses. The first phase will run for three months and the same method of distribution will be followed in the next phase scheduled for May. Food packages for one week comprising 14 kg of rice and 3.5 kg of pulses will be distributed. Locations identified for the programme include the Ockhi-ravaged coasts of Vizhinjam, Poovar, Poonthura, Paruthiyoor and Pallom. Other areas include Thanni and Eravipuram in Kollam.