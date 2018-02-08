Kudumbashree executive director S Harikishore and Horticorp managing director Babu Thomas exchange the MoU in the presence of LSG Minister K T Jaleel and Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon you can walk into any Horticorp outlet and buy from an eclectic array of products crafted by the Kudumbashree units. The Kudumbashree and Horticorp have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) towards this end.

In the first phase, the products will be available at the Horticorp outlets in Pazhavangadi and Palayam. The MoU was exchanged between the Kudumbashree executive director S Harikishore and Horticorp managing director Babu Thomas in the presence of LSG Minister K T Jaleel and Agriculture Minister V S Sunil kumar.

The plan is to find a market for the Kudumbashree products with the help of the Agriculture Department. Pickles, squashes, jams, curry powders, bakery items will be marketed via these outlets.