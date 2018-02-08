THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three priceless days. They shook a leg, mopped up knowledge, visited museums and made memories. And they went back to their shelter homes with a lifetime of experiences. It was at the three-day camp organised by Inspire society to mark the year-long activities of ‘Inspire’ that 100 children in different shelter homes in the city explored a whole new world of fun and activities.

Founded by the students in the mechanical engineering department of Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, Inspire focuses on enabling the children residing in the many shelter homes across Kerala through education and aid in their comprehensive development. Held annually, the camp assist in the holistic development of the children and provide them with opportunities and experiences that are otherwise denied to them.A wholesome package of fun, knowledge, adventure, and activities, the camp was held from February 2 at Government LP School, Fort in the city. The thrust areas were education and entertainment while threw open a sea of opportunities and activities for the kids.

After an ice-breaking ceremony of cake-cutting, the students picked up from respective centres were introduced to mentors. A grand musical extravaganza was organised for the kids where they grooved to peppy numbers. Following days witnessed an eclectic array of activities including yoga sessions and visits to the many landmark museums in the city.

The world of space enchanted the students as they visited the Priyadarshini Planetarium and later the Science and Technology Museum. A visit to the VSSC Space Museum, Thumba was one of the highlights. The students listened in rapt attention when the scientists narrated the history of Indian Space programme. Then it was the turn of the world of wilderness. The visit to Museum and Zoo further added to the entertainment quotient where the children had a gala time.

A highly inspiring session on perspective drawing, cartoon sketches, and quilling by College of Architecture Trivandrum (CAT) opened a new world for them. A quiz was also organised by EduZone whereby the firm offered sponsorship of three best students in the Civil Service Foundation course.

The three day camp laden with adventure, knowledge and activities wound up with the spirited performance of ‘Adholokam’ band and a grand banquet arranged for the children.

As the children left, they were each presented with an ‘Inspire Kit’, a kit encompassing textbooks, notebooks, stationery and every other item that the child might need for the academic year.

lThe college student volunteers of Inspire squeeze in time during their busy college schedule to spend 2-4 hours every week to ensure that the children in the shelter homes aren’t denied the care and guidance during their formative years. They spend quality time with the children, mentoring and interacting with them.

lInspire reaches out to around one thousand children from more than ten shelter homes in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam.