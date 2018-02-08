THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As an extension of ‘Haritha Keralam’ and ‘Jagratha’ initiatives of the state government, the Thiruvananthapuram district administration has launched a volunteer programme to make the capital a better place to live in.

Under the programme, a single platform will be provided for younger generation and common citizens of Thiruvananthapurm to popularise ‘Haritha Keralam’ – an umbrella mission integrating the components of waste management, organic farming and water resources management and ‘Jagratha’ – a government programme to prevent communicable diseases.

A workshop was held on Wednesday at the Sports Hub, Kariavattom, for the volunteers to brainstorm on the plan of action to be followed in order to make the capital a more liveable place.

The overall target of the volunteers would be to promote green initiatives such as rain water harvesting, responsible waste management practices, solar power, waste mater management and organic farming.

The volunteers of the programme will be given identity cards after a registration process which mandates them to undertake a pledge to follow green protocol in their everyday life. The registration will be carried out through specially designed software which would be available on a web portal. Kadakampally will be the first person in the capital to register under the volunteer programme.

Interested persons can register on the portal in order to undertake any three of the major initiatives under the programme. The volunteers will be deployed to carry out a clean up cum beautification drive, function as a squad against garbage dumping and ensure adherence to green protocol.

Ceratin areas of the city will be assigned to groups of volunteers to beautify the area either by painting the walls or gardening the place after cleaning up. The sponsors will be allowed to put up their logo on the painting and they will be responsible for maintaining the area. Five spots within the city will be identified in the first month.

Anti garbage-dumping squads will be formed with police officials and volunteers in it. The volunteers should submit a report regarding the activities of the squad. Wide publicity will be given so that people no longer dump waste in public places.

The volunteers will undertake efforts to make schools and houses adhere to green protocol through awareness campaigns. They will be required to submit an assessment report about the changes made. A questionnaire will be provided to the volunteers for data collection.