THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chairpersons of Community Development Societies (CDS) of Kudumbashree should ensure society derives maximum benefit from the funds allocated by local bodies for various development activities, Local Self Government Minister K T Jaleel said on Thursday.

The minister was inaugurating a state-level conference of Kudumbashree CDS chairpersons in the capital. He said the CDS chairpersons had the huge responsibility of ensuring benefits of various schemes reach the needy.

Even though the Budget has earmarked Cs200 crore for Kudumbashree, it should be ensured society derives benefits worth three times that amount, Jaleel added. Kudumbashree CDS chairpersons should also ensure no person is hungry through the effective implementation of Destitute Free Kerala project.

K Muraleedharan, who presided over the function, demanded setting up of centres to improve the marketing of Kudumbashree products. He added as MLA, he would take up the initiative if the government was willing to provide land.