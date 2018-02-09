THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Law Minister A K Balan will inaugurate the 16th edition of the state-level correctional seminar here on Friday. The two-day programme will be launched at 9.30 am at the Government Guest House, Thycaud. The seminar is being organised on a yearly basis by the Kerala Prisons and

Correctional Services Department.

Experts from various fields such as the judiciary, police, social justice, and correctional administration will introduce their thesis in the seminar. The ideas arising from the discussions will be compiled and used to strengthen the functioning of the Prisons Department.

The seminar helps make the functioning of the Prisons Department more transparent, implement changes in the issues related to prisons administration and criminal justice system, and also help enlighten officers regarding the new approaches in correctional administration. The valedictory function will be inaugurated at 4 pm on Saturday by Justice Kemal Pasha.