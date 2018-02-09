THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least one police station in each police district will be made child-friendly. A direction to this effect was issued by state police chief Loknath Behera.

The initiative is part of the Children and Police (CAP) project which aims to make police stations more child-friendly and understand problems of children and familiarise them with the police system.

At present, child-friendly police stations are functioning at Fort, Kollam East, Kadavanthra, Thrissur Town (East), Kozhikode Town and Kannur Town police stations.

The state police have already launched many projects aimed at children. In addition to the Student Cadet project, the police are involved in curbing crimes against children, ensuring security in cyberspace and instilling confidence in children. All these initiatives will be incorporated into CAP project. IG (Administration) P Vijayan will be the coordinator of CAP project, a statement from the police information centre said.

Clinics have been set up at Fort Police station and Kannur police station to enable weekly visits by doctors. The State Police Chief directed that clinics be set up in other districts in association with Indian Medical Association and District Medical Office.

District Police Chiefs have been asked to hand over to the state police headquarters a list of police stations that would be made child-friendly.

The public can give suggestions on the functioning of such police stations to the IG (Administration) either by post or by email: igpadmin.pol@kerala.gov.in