THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The return trip of Venad Express started from Ernakulam Junction instead of Shoranur Junction due to the late running and short termination of its pairing train, on Thursday. sswThe service of the train from Shoranur Junction to Ernakulam Jssunction was partially cancelled.

To avoid passenger inconvenience, Mangalore Junction-Nagercoil Junction Ernad Express has been provided additional halts at Wadakanchery, Irinjalakkuda, Divine Nagar and Angamaly for Kalady and Ernakulam Town. Trivandrum division introduced new rakes built at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai for Venad Express from Wednesday.